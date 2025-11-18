UNF board approves decade-long Campus Master Plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida is gearing up for a big transformation. Board members voted unanimously to approve the 2025-35 Campus Master Plan on Monday, setting the stage for a decade of growth and innovation.

The plan lays out a vision for new academic and research buildings, updated student housing, and expanded wellness and athletics spaces.

There are also plans for more green spaces and attractions like restaurants or a museum to welcome the wider community.

UNF President Moez Limayem called the plan “a blueprint for the future,” saying it was shaped by input from students, staff, and the community.

For more than a year, the university gathered ideas through meetings and discussions to make sure the plan fits everyone’s needs.

The goal: keep UNF’s unique natural beauty, while creating a campus ready for the future.

