UNF offering 8-day journey ‘In the footsteps of St. Francis’ exploring central Italy for all ages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join the University of North Florida’s Division of Continuing Education for an unforgettable educational tourism experience, “In the Footsteps of St. Francis,” open to the public and adults of any age from September 25 to October 2, 2024.

This unique journey to Central Italy, specifically the Umbria and Tuscany regions, offers participants an immersive experience in authentic Italian food and culture, beyond traditional tours.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The journey starts with a six-week continuing education study abroad course, “Walking in the Footsteps of St. Francis.” The course features seven modules that correspond to the experiential days in Italy. These modules focus on the Italian way of life, emphasizing the benefits of living harmoniously with nature and each other through shared experiences of food, culture, art, music, media, and spiritual practices.

Through meaningful site visits, participants will delve into the life of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The trip also includes immersive cooking classes and authentic language lessons, perfect for those passionate about food, wine, and learning. The program promises a blend of educational and experiential activities, offering insights into Italian culture, cuisine, and lifestyle.

Before departure, participants will engage in a preparation course to get acquainted with the culture and the trip’s applicability to life back home. Language orientation lessons will help participants learn useful Italian phrases, and an introduction to Italian cooking philosophy will be provided through market excursions and live cooking classes.

This journey is designed for those who appreciate learning in a community of like-minded individuals, with a focus on food, culture, and spirituality.

The 8-day trip costs $2,899 and includes lodging, most meals, transportation, tours, guide services, and special events. It is based on shared occupancy lodging. Single occupancy can be purchased for an additional $500.

Flights are not included in the cost of this trip. Participants are responsible for booking their own flights to Rome, Italy, and arriving at Rome Fiumicino International Airport “Leonardo da Vinci”. Accommodation will be provided at Villa Pieve in Corciano, and transportation will be arranged via chartered bus.

For more information, you can visit their website, and to secure your spot, click HERE. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience Central Italy in a truly immersive way!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.