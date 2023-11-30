UNF Poll shows high support from state voters to legalize use of recreational marijuana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new state-wide poll released to Thursday and conducted by the University of North Florida shows high support to legalize marijuana for personal use.

This controversial topic is something that Florida voters could soon be able to weight in on.

“It would make sense for people to be able to vote on whether or not they are allowed to,” said UNF student, Rohan Janjam.

The newly released UNF poll asked registered Florida voters if they would vote yes or no on another proposed state constitutional amendment, which is whether adults should be able to purchase and possess small amounts of marijuana for personal use in the state.

Read: 5 Florida restaurants make Yelp’s Best New Restaurants of 2023

Of that poll 67% say they would vote yes. With 28% indicating a vote of no.

That’s slightly lower than the 70% support in the spring when this same question was asked.

At that time they asked if people simply support or oppose legalization of recreational marijuana.

Read: Residents at these 3 places in Florida feel safe enough to leave doors unlocked at night, study says

But this time the respondents were given the specifics of this proposed amendment.

The Florida Supreme Court still has to approve the amendment to get it on the ballot.

Read: Residents raise concerns about e-bikes at Neptune Beach Police Chief’s Walk

UNF Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Binder said even if it does pass, there still could be some potential hurdles.

“If there is organized opposition, that can chip down some of the support for this as we’ve seen in other states, often times when it’s on the ballet it will pass, but there are circumstances where it hasn’t,” said Dr. Binder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.