UNF researchers get second patent for cancer-fighting compound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UNF researchers just got a second patent for a compound that could one day help “turn off” cancer.

The drug targets cancer cells without hurting healthy ones, which could mean fewer side effects than chemo or radiation.

The compound mimics proteins in the body but lasts longer and is more stable, making it a strong candidate for long-term treatment.

The team is gearing up for animal testing later this year. If that goes well, human trials could begin in the next 5 to 10 years.

They say this is one of the first times peptoids like this have been used in cancer research.

