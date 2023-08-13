UNF teams up with scientists from around the globe for collaborative salt marsh research

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The University of North Florida’s assistant professor of biology, Dr. Scott F. Jones helped lead a recently published research study. Along with an international team of scientists, the study offers a united, conceptual framework for approaching salt marsh studies.

The project aims to improve understanding of salt marsh ecosystem functions by appropriately framing the science.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Salt marshes are a vital link between the land and sea and are essential for protecting coastal communities from the devastating impacts of storm surges. They also work to reduce nitrogen and store carbon to help slow the effects of climate change, all while serving as a critical habitat for many varieties of fish and plant life.

These transitional ecosystems are varied and unique but are often studied as if all salt marshes were identical.

This project brought together a global community of scientists so they could work with one another to draft a framework that allows the salt marshes and their differences to be compared in a more equitable way.

The team synthesized a wealth of experience collaborating with international co-authors from Argentina, the United Kingdom, South Africa, China, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Russia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The newfound research allows for an appropriate comparison of study sites by accounting for the uniqueness of each individual salt marsh.

Read: “An integrative salt marsh conceptual framework for global comparisons” in Limnology & Oceanography Letters.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.