‘Unfortunate the death penalty does not apply:’ Former babysitter convicted of child sexual battery

BUNNELL, Fla — After the three-day trial ended Thursday afternoon, a Flagler County jury found defendant Donald Andrew Sharp guilty as charged.

He was found guilty of:

Four counts of Sexual Battery on person less than 12 years of age

Principal in First-Degree Sexual Battery on person less than 12 years of age

Principal to Lewd/Lascivious Molestation on person less than 12 years of age

Lewd/Lascivious Molestation on person less than 12 years of age

“This defendant used the love between a brother and sister and their family to engage in the most horrific of crimes against children,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case.

“It is unfortunate that the death penalty does not apply because the crimes were committed before the law was amended to authorize the death penalty. Otherwise, a death sentence would have been pursued in this case.”

The case was investigated by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark successfully tried the case for the state. The Honorable Terence Perkins presided over the case and is set to pronounce sentence on April 2, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

