Union County experiencing countywide phone service outage

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — Cell and landline phones are down in Union County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The sheriff’s department announced the countywide issue on Tuesday afternoon.

The service interruption can cause issues with trying to contact emergency services.

“We have initiated our emergency protocols and have all Emergency 911 calls going to Bradford County Sheriff’s office and then they notify us (Union County Sheriff’s Office) immediately with constant radio communications for us to dispatch out our sheriff’s units, fire and rescue, as needed,” the sheriff’s department said in a social media post.

Windstream, the phone line provider, has not been able to provide an estimated time for a return of service.

The sheriff’s department did say they have extra units on duty throughout the county to assist in any emergency.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.