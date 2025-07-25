United Way announces Student Mental Health Grant recipients in St. Johns and Putnam counties

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — United Way of St. Johns and Putnam Counties has announced the recipients of its Student Mental Health Grant, aimed at expanding access to mental health resources for youth in St. Johns and Putnam counties.

The grant, supported by a matching fund from Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds, will commit $190,000 by the end of next year to enhance mental health services for students.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This initiative underscores United Way’s dedication to improving community resiliency and youth opportunities by bolstering the mental and emotional well-being of students.

“These organizations are on the front lines of supporting the mental health of our youth,” said Carl Cricco, CEO of United Way of St. Johns and Putnam Counties. “By investing in their efforts, we’re helping to ensure that more students have access to the critical care, counseling, and educational programs they need to thrive.”

Eleven local organizations were selected for their impactful and innovative approaches to youth mental health.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

These include the Youth Crisis Center, Saint Augustine Youth Services, CDS Family & Behavioral Health Services, Putnam County School District, Palatka Police Athletic League, Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida, Prevention Coalition of St. Johns County, Betty Griffin Center, St. Gerard Campus, YMCA, and St. Johns County Education Foundation (Investing in Kids – INK!).

The Student Mental Health Grant is part of United Way’s broader mission to build stronger, healthier, and more resilient communities.

Funding will support a variety of mental health services and programs, including school-based counseling, trauma-informed care, prevention initiatives, peer support, and crisis intervention.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]