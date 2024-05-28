University of North Florida episode of ‘The College Tour’ now available to stream on Amazon Prime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida is getting its time to shine on Amazon Prime Video.

UNF’s episode of “The College Tour” was filmed last year with 10 UNF students.

These UNF students were featured in the episode, the University said:

Senior Victor Ritz discusses coastal resiliency and environmental impact

Sophomore Gabi Bynum focuses on-campus involvement

Graduate student Mahalia White spotlights leading on and off the court

Sophomore Hadley Woodall talks about the great outdoors

Senior Ben Mayfield explains research opportunities

Sophomore Rose Baker discusses study-abroad options

Graduate student Isaiah Dorado shows housing and amenities

Junior Jessica Hasty explores the benefits of learning in a healthcare hub

Senior Kenneth Wright highlights the military-friendly and welcoming aspects of the campus

Senior Rachel Paul talks about community engagement opportunities.

UNF President Moez Limayem was also in the episode. He talked about why students should study in Jacksonville and the city’s business community.

The 30-minute episode can be viewed on Amazon Prime, College Tour website, and the UNF website, the University said.

