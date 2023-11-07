University of North Florida honors community members in annual Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, the University of North Florida’s Military and Veterans Resource Center hosted its annual UNF Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony. The annual event honors UNF students, staff, faculty, alumni, and community members who have served or are still serving in the U.S. military.

The ceremony began with UNF President Moez Limayem giving welcoming remarks. A performance by the UNF Brass Quintet and the UNF Army ROTC presented the colors.

The university said that guest speaker Lt. Gen. Richard Tyron, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.) and senior fellow for international leadership in the UNF Hicks Honors College, delivered an inspiring address about the history and significance of Veterans Day, the cost of freedom and the sacrifices that our military service members endure.

“UNF is proud to have over 2,000 military-affiliated students and is nationally-affiliated students and is nationally recognized as a top military-friendly university,” the university said in a statement. “The UNF MVRC is committed to ensuring that military-affiliated students can successfully make the transition from the military by providing resources for students so they can continue to focus on their education.”

The resources that UNF offers for military-affiliated students include career coaching, professional mentoring, student-led veteran-focused clubs, military-affiliated events, and community service projects.

