Upcoming phase of CR210 widening project is causing neighbors new headaches

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A road widening project has neighbors fuming, with St. Johns County announcing more road restrictions on the way.

The closures will support the $40 million dollar project to widen County Road 210, which serves as one of the major veins of growth in the county.

Neighbors in the Stone Creek neighborhood said the construction is causing them nothing but headaches.

In addition to the ongoing work, the gated community’s gate had not worked for about a year now. Instead, neighbors are forced to use a makeshift entrance.

“You pay for a gated community, you can’t use the gate,” said one frustrated neighbor, Frank Patrick.

“I know one of our neighbors has tried to sell his home,” said homeowner Ken Hodak. “Had it sold, until the couple that was interested in buying it, you know, tried to pull out of the neighborhood and couldn’t make a left turn.”

Now, county officials warn upcoming construction could further impact access to the neighborhood and bring more traffic delays.

The county said between March 14th and March 23rd, they will be adding 2.3 miles of 4-lane roadway, new intersections with signals, sidewalks and bike lanes stretching from Greenbriar Road to Cimarrone Boulevard.

Construction crews will be diverting traffic on the westbound lanes to the newly constructed road. Eastbound lanes will shift the following week.

During that time, no left turns will be allowed out of certain neighborhoods because of elevation concerns.

“90% of our uses and needs, with the shopping and everything is down off of a left turn here, heading east,” said Hodak.

Despite the issues, neighbors who spoke with Action News Jax said they just hope it’s all worth it in the end, helping to relieve congestion on CR 210 in the long run.

“It’s long overdue and it’s certainly needed with so many approved developments further west.”

