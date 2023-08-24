UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for SE Duval, Nocatee communities

Jacksonville, Fl — This morning JEA lifted a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for some-25,000 customers in SE Duval County and the Nocatee area. It comes two days after a water main break on Philips Highway near Greenland Road.

JEA says it completed multiple test that produced clear results and confirms the water is safe to drink.

Residents in the impacted area should run their water for three minutes to remove any air or possible sediment in their service line.

JEA crews worked nearly 12 hours on Tuesday to fix the water main. This all stemmed from a mistake. JEA spokeperson Karen McAllister says crews damaged a main water line while they were installing a new electric utility pole.

“It was just an unfortunate accident that happened,” McAllister said.



