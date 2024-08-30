UPDATE: Northside water main repaired, road reopen

Jacksonville, Fla. — A water main break on Leonid Road at Biscayne Boulevard has been fixed.

JEA crews worked through the night to make the repairs.

Action News Jax told you on Thursday when the water main broke, causing the road to wash out and cave in.

As a result, homes and businesses in the area were under a boil water notice.

JEA says the water in the area has been restored.

The boil water advisory remains in effect until Sunday.

