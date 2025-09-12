UPDATE: US Naval Academy Midshipmen Moved to USNA’s King Hall following mandatory evacuation

NOTE: THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK OFTEN FOR UPDATES.

UPDATE: 09/11/2025 2324 Students remain in the dining hall, evacuated from their rooms at this time. No additional information has been provided regarding the status of the suspected shooter or any other person who may have been injured.

UPDATE: 09/11/2025 2231 Despite assurances from school leadership that the situation is “under control,” students were evacuated to King Hall, the USNA’s main dining facility where they remain at this hour.

UPDATE: 09/11/2025 2039

CBS News has obtained a letter from Capt. David Forman with the USNA that states the following:

“Brigade,

To the best of our knowledge now, a MIDN mistook authorized law enforcement as a threat, engaged, and the MIDN was injured in the process. The MIDN is stable and receiving medical attention.

We don’t want this to happen again.

We still need to clear 7th wing from a security perspective, but for now, we have evacuated all law enforcement from 7th wing.

We are going to pair active duty Bancroft staff members with law enforcement to re-enter 7th wing and safety [sic] evacuate all MIDN from 7th wing.

Please stay calm as we do this. We may knock on your door, we will tell you who we are, and we’ll ask you to evacuate to Halsey Field Hose. Please don’t bring anything with you. Leave your belongings, and leave your door open after you leave.

I will be with the team as we enter.

V/r,

CAPT David Forman, USN"

UPDATE: 09/11/2025 1957 Students at the USNA remain on lockdown. Parents of midshipmen (students at the USNA) have received no formal notification from leadership at the USNA about what has happened thus far.

However, students have sent notifications that they received to WOKV.

Because of the lack of information available about the suspected shooter, WOKV is publishing a limited number of notifications.

In one video sent to WOKV someone can be heard yelling, “Police! Hey, police!” followed by a noise that sounds like gunfire.

UPDATE: 09/11/2025 1934 Students remain on lockdown. At least three individuals are “being assessed” by first responders in Annapolis.

UPDATE: 09/11/2025 1925 WBAL-TV in Baltimore, Maryland says that Governor Wes Moore’s Office has indicated that there is “no credible threat.” However, a medical helicopter was seen on campus, reportedly transporting at least one victim. Students on campus have confirmed the presence of a medivac helicopter.

Original Story:

Multiple sources are confirming that the US Naval Academy is on lockdown.

An active shooter is reported to be on campus.

The suspected shooter, whose name is not being formally released at this time, is believed to have been a student or former student recently.

Rumors of shots fired near Bancroft Hall. Students at the school were informed via loudspeaker around the base that there was an active shooter.

USNA Public Affairs Officer Lt. Naweed Lemar tells Fox News that the base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

