U.S. District courts, Attorney’s Office warn public of Jury Duty scam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan and U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg are cautioning the public about a nationwide scam where scammers impersonate law enforcement officers, including U.S. Marshals, and threaten individuals with arrest for not appearing for jury duty. The scammers claim that the victim can avoid arrest by paying a fine.

The Middle District of Florida has witnessed a surge in reports of victims falling prey to these scams.

The scammers use convincing tactics, providing detailed information about the victims, including addresses and dates of birth. They may use real names of federal judges or court employees, genuine court addresses and phone numbers, as well as case and badge numbers. Additionally, the scammers may “spoof” phone numbers on caller IDs to make it appear as if the call is coming from a legitimate court or government agency.

The fraudulent calls involve scammers instructing victims to pay an immediate fine using methods such as purchasing prepaid debit or gift cards or making electronic payments.

Citizens should not disclose any personal or financial information to the callers. Officials stress that no legitimate court official, U.S. Marshals Service, or government employee will demand payment or personal information via phone or email.

Chief Judge Corrigan issued a clear warning, stating, “Let me be clear: these calls are fraudulent. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a judge or other court official, do not give them your credit card or other financial information.”

U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg underscores the seriousness of the scam, stating, “Jury service is one of the most important public services a citizen can perform, and it is a serious matter when scammers attempt to use a citizen’s sense of civic duty to defraud them.”

Residents of the Middle District of Florida who believe they have been targeted by such scams are encouraged to report the incidents to the Federal Trade Commission and their local FBI Field Office. Authorities provide preventative facts, including the reminder that courts will always send jury summons by U.S. Mail and will never ask for payment over the phone.

Officials stress that fines will only be imposed after an individual has appeared in court and had the opportunity to explain their failure to appear. They advise reporting scams to the District Court Clerk’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, or Federal Trade Commission and provide contact information for authentication purposes.

Preventative Facts:

The court will always send a jury summons by U.S. Mail.

A court will never ask for credit/debit card numbers, wire transfers, bank routing numbers, or demand payment over the phone.

A prospective juror disregarding a summons will be contacted by the District Court Clerk’s Office by mail and may be ordered to appear before a judge, with any fine imposed in open court and writing.

Report scams to the District Court Clerk’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, or Federal Trade Commission. Anonymous reporting is an option.

Authenticate a call by contacting the Clerk’s Office of the U.S. District Court using the provided phone numbers on the Court’s website.

