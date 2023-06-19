Florida

U.S. Men’s Goalball team focusing on 2024 Paralympics following Nations Cup win

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

U.S. Men's Goalball team takes home gold in Nations Cup. USA Goalball Men's Team (left to right): Keith Young (Head Coach), Ciaran Connery (Sports Psychologist), Josh Wolcott (Athletic Trainer), Christian King (8), Matt Simpson (7), Calahan Young (6), Zach Buhler (5), Tre'Shaun Faison (4), Tyler Merren (2) and Greg Clark (Assistant Coach)

After dropping their first match against host Germany, the U.S. Men’s Goalball team took home the gold in the Nations Cup in Berlin. The U.S. team outscored its opponents 78-37 and reached double-digit goals in five out of their last seven games. Orange Park’s Tre’Shaun Faison scored three goals during the team’s gold medal run.

If you’re unfamiliar with the sport, Goalball is a team sport primarily played by people who are blind or visually impaired.

The team is now focusing on qualifying for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Their first opportunity to qualify is at the 2023 ISBA World Games in Birmingham, England in August.

Check out my interview with head coach Keith Young on the team’s success and how one gets into the sport.

