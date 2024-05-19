USACE Jacksonville awards $9.6 million contract for maintenance dredging in Nassau County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District has awarded a $6.9 million contract to Southwind Construction of Evansville, Indiana, for maintenance dredging of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (IWW) near Sawpit Creek, Nassau County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The project involves the removal of approximately 550,000 cubic yards of shoaling from IWW Cuts DU-23 through DU-27C to a required depth of 12 feet, with an additional 2 feet of allowable over-depth. Dredging operations are scheduled to commence in July and continue through November 2024.

Beach-compatible dredged material will be deposited on Amelia Island State Park Beach, while non-beach-compatible material will be placed in the designated upland Dredge Management Disposal Area DU-9.

Mariners will be notified 30 days before dredging begins.

The contractor’s dredge pipe will be submerged and marked with orange poly balls and lighted danger diamond buoys to alert navigators. Boaters are advised to avoid anchoring and swimming in the marked sections along the shoreline, and beachgoers should avoid wading near discharge areas.

Dredging and placement activities will operate continuously, 24/7, until project completion.

The USACE team, in collaboration with the Florida State Park Service, will monitor and protect sea turtles throughout the project’s duration.

The Park Service may relocate turtle nests as needed and requests the public to respect any markers and barriers set up to protect these nests.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.