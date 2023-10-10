USPS offers whimsical Winter Woodland Animals stamps to celebrate species of North America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re shipping out any packages for the holidays or just like to collect the United States Postal Service has released a new set of stamps.

Celebrating four species that make their homes in the woodlands of North America, the new Winter Woodland Animals stamps depict deer, rabbits, owls, and foxes. The purpose is for people to connect with the natural beauty around them.

The art style chosen for the news stamps is a whimsical design, incorporating graphic illustrations to depict the animals. Art director for the USPS, Antonio Alcala came together with Katie Kirk to create the illustrations. Geometric shapes and bold, solid colors were the style of choice. Each animal appears in its habitat in the winter. The top of each stamp says “Forever/USA” in white lettering.

The USPS released a statement on why it chose the four animals:

“White-tailed deer are one of the most plentiful species of deer in North America and are admired for their classic beauty and agility. Rabbits often live near the forest’s edge so they can easily find food from gardens, yards and meadows. Foxes are resilient and adaptable and have learned to survive and flourish in almost every environment. Owls are fascinating birds of prey that prefer to nest in tree cavities or nests abandoned by other birds.” — USPS

Customers looking to purchase these stamps and do so through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps or by calling 844-737-7826.

