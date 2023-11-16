Local

Vehicle crash with injuries causes major roadblock on I-295 South

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene of a crash with confirmed injuries on I-295 South at Old St. Augustine Road.

4 left lanes are blocked and drivers should expect major delays.

Authorities are working to learn more.

