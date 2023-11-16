Vehicle crash with injuries causes major roadblock on I-295 South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene of a crash with confirmed injuries on I-295 South at Old St. Augustine Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

4 left lanes are blocked and drivers should expect major delays.

Authorities are working to learn more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.