‘Very bad news:’ Crashing cars, poll numbers and staffing levels mark a tough week for DeSantis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A car crash, crashing poll numbers, and significant staffing layoffs.

That’s been the story of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Presidential campaign in recent days, marking another tough week for the 2nd place candidate vying for the Republican nomination.

Since the troubled virtual launch of his campaign back in May, DeSantis has been struggling to regain momentum and the past three days have been no help.

DeSantis’ week began with a one-two punch of bad news.

Two polls released Monday showed the Governor barely breaking ten percent support nationally.

Tuesday delivered no reprieve.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A car crash involving the Governor and campaign staffers in Tennessee and news the DeSantis campaign had laid off 38 of roughly 90 staff members in recent weeks led the headlines.

No one was hurt in the crash, but UNF political science professor Sean Freeder argued cutting roughly one of three staffers signals the campaign has suffered some severe injuries since its launch.

“It means that you’ve had targets, expectations of a growing campaign, of growing fundraising, of growing support, and none of those targets are being met,” said Freeder.

The campaign is remaining optimistic, however, pitching the layoffs as an attempt to make operations more efficient.

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” said DeSantis Campaign Manager Generra Peck in an emailed statement. “Governor DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Freeder said it’s not necessarily a bad strategy, but argued the optics are a different story.

“You are right sizing for what is now a smaller campaign, but that is very bad news in campaign circles,” said Freeder.

Another round of bad news came in the form of two additional polls released Tuesday and Wednesday.

It marked four polls in a row showing DeSantis dipping below 20 percent support.

That’s put the Governor’s polling average at 18 percent, marking its lowest point since July 1st of 2022 according to the Real Clear Politics Polling Average.

But Freeder argued it’s still early.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“If we go to this point in the 2016 election, Trump was running from a couple points behind Jeb Bush at that point and we all know obviously that things were completely changed just a couple months after that,” said Freeder.

The first debate is a little less than a month away.

Freeder said it will provide an opportunity for DeSantis to potentially gain some momentum, but cautioned the same is true for the hoard of other candidates vying for the nomination.

The same could be true for the current runaway frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, if he decides to participate.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.