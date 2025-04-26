‘Very pleased’ Jaguars fans scramble for Travis Hunter gear after draft pick

The excitement in Jags Nation is real as Jacksonville welcomes the No. 2 overall NFL draft pick Travis Hunter to Duval.

Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars introduce first-round draft pick Travis Hunter

Fans we spoke with on Friday couldn’t wait to get their hands on the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner’s new No. 12 Jags jersey. Unfortunately, sports apparel stores had to break the news to excited fans.

“I don’t have them yet, but they should be coming in soon,” said Trevor Ellsworth, Store Manager at Sports Mania in Jax Beach.

Jane Wise and her husband are visiting from England. They got a call from their 9-year-old granddaughter asking for Jags gear. More specifically, a Jags jersey with Travis Hunter’s name on the back.

“Our 9-year-old granddaughter loves the Jags,” said Wise. “We have been season ticket holders for 14 years in Wembley and we go and watch all the matches there. And our granddaughter always dresses up as a jag. She’s just mad about them!”

Jags fans from this side of the pond are also praising the pick.

“I knew when we jumped from 5 to 2 it was on,” said Nod Ross.

Ross has been a Jags fan since 95’. He says the move was aggressive and inspiring for fans.

“I’m locked in with them. I believe in them,” said Ross. “I mean, with us making that decision at that time, aggressive. We trying to win. We tired of playing. No more playing no more.”

We asked Trevor Ellsworth when we can expect to see the number 12 Jags jerseys in Sports Mania.

“(They) Can’t be produced overnight,” said Ellsworth. “But like anything with a first-round draft pick, we have that order on the books ready to go. As soon as Fanatics and Nike can print that and ship it to us it’s here for you guys.”

The Jags will make their next selection in the 3rd round of the NFL draft.

