JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vino Volo is returning to Jacksonville International Airport with bigger plans.

The pit-stop market before getting on the plane will be renovating twice as large as the original.

Vino Volo serves wine, food, beer, and snacks for all travelers.

The space will also be with Verdi Market where travelers can get coffee and food.

This new project should be ready in the first months of 2024.

