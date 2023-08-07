Violent Crimes detectives investigating Kona Avenue shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene of a shooting this morning, August 7, at approximately 12:15 a.m.

Officers responded to Kona Avenue after they received calls about a woman who had been shot.

JSO states that their preliminary investigation revealed that a man and a woman were driving west on Kona Avenue when an unknown individual fired multiple shots at the car. The woman’s head was grazed by one of the bullets.

She was able to drive herself to a local hospital where doctors determined her injuries were non0-life threatening.

The only information JSO has about the suspect at this time is that he is a black man who was wearing all-black clothing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO states that the shooter was on foot, shooting from inside the fence surrounding an apartment complex on Kona Avenue. The shooter was firing shots out onto the road.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.