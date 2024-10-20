Volunteers needed for Little Talbot Island cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Timucuan Parks Foundation and Florida State Parks need volunteers to help clean up Little Talbot Island State Park.

You’ll pick up litter along the shoreline, in the parking lot, and in and around the jetty rocks on the beach at the Fort Goerge Inlet.

The event is happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday. You’ll meet at the parking lot on the south end of Little Talbot Island, just north of the Fort George River bridge.

Make sure to dress comfortably in closed-toe shoes. Bring a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, and whatever else may be needed to be comfortable on the beach, like a hat and sunglasses.

TPF and Florida State Parks will provide buckets and litter sticks to help with trash collection, along with additional water to refill bottles.

Participants of all ages are welcome.

Those under eighteen must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian, and a parent, guardian, or scout leader must accompany children under sixteen. Waivers can be found here.

Volunteers are eligible for community service hours.

