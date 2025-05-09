Volunteers needed for St. Johns County beach cleanup

St. Johns, FLA. — It’s time for the annual Turtletown USA Beach Cleanup in St. Johns County.

Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash on Saturday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The annual cleanup removes litter and debris from the beach to make sure sea turtles can safely build their nests.

No pre-registration is required. Volunteers can show up at any of the following locations:

Mickler’s Landing, Ponte Vedra Beach

GTM NERR South Beach at 2200 South Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach

Surfside Park at 3070 Coastal Highway, St. Augustine

Vilano Beach at Vilano Road Beach Access, St. Augustine

Anastasia State Park, St. Augustine

10th Street Beach Access, City of St. Augustine Beach

Crescent Beach at Cubbedge Road Beach Access, St. Augustine

Ft. Matanzas at Ft. Matanzas Beach Ramp Rd., St. Augustine

Supplies will be provided. You’re encouraged to bring a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen and water.

Wear closed-toe shoes.

It’s free to participate and the cleanup is open to all ages.

