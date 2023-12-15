Volunteers needed for St. Johns County Fire Rescue annual Christmas event

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department is looking to the community for some important help.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Firefighters for Families is preparing for their annual Christmas event and is seeking volunteers to help wrap gifts for local children.

These gifts will be handed out on Dec. 20.

SJCFR said that volunteers are needed on the following dates and times:

Thur., Dec. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’re interested in volunteering or would like more information, please call 904-209-1747.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.