Volusia named among the deadliest counties for motor vehicle crashes in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — According to recent data from Florida Health Charts, Volusia County has been identified as one of the most perilous regions for motor vehicle accidents in Florida.

The county ranks seventh in terms of the highest number of fatalities resulting from automobile collisions.

The research, conducted by Florida car accident attorneys RTRLAW, analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people in each of Florida’s counties, shedding light on the concerning statistics surrounding traffic incidents.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Hillsborough counties have emerged as the top three most hazardous areas for traffic accidents in the state. Miami-Dade County, in particular, takes the lead with a staggering 354 deaths per 100,000 people, a startling 543% higher than the national average.

Following closely behind, Broward County ranks second with 302 deaths per 100,000 people, while Hillsborough County holds third place with 239 deaths per 100,000 people.

Palm Beach and Orange counties round out the top five most dangerous counties for motor vehicle accidents.

With 142 crashes per 100,000 people reported in 2022, Volusia County presents significant challenges in mitigating traffic-related fatalities.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for RTRLAW highlighted various factors contributing to the alarming figures, including Florida’s burgeoning population, high influx of tourists, and the state’s unpredictable weather conditions, particularly during hurricane season.

“As expected, most accidents are happening in the major metropolitan areas of Southern and Central Florida, suggesting more steps need to be taken to improve road safety in these areas,” stated Mr. Thompson, a representative of RTRLAW.

As a full-service injury law firm headquartered in Florida, RTRLAW remains dedicated to advocating for drivers and ensuring the safety of Florida’s roads.

For more information on the firm’s initiatives, visit their website at www.rtrlaw.com.

Florida’s Top 10 Deadliest Counties for Motor Vehicle Crashes

Miami-Dade: 354

Broward: 302

Hillsborough: 239

Palm Beach: 238

Orange: 187

Duval: 148

Lee: 148

Volusia: 142

Polk: 141

Pinellas: 129

Marion: 109

