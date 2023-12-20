VOTE NOW: Mike Buresh for 2024 National Weatherperson of the Year

Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is up for a big award.

He’s one of five finalists for the 2024 National Weatherperson of the Year for the Federal Alliance of Safe Homes, or FLASH.

Other finalists include:

Dr. Phil Klotzbach, Colorado State University

Bryan Norcross, FOX Weather

Nicrondra Norwood, FOX 8 WVUE

William (Bill) Read, National Hurricane Center

All you have to do is click here to vote. Or scan the QR code below with your smartphone, and it will take you directly to the website.

You can vote once a day until January 12.

Previous winners include Jim Cantore from The Weather Channel and Ginger Zee from ABC News.

Let’s show America what Jacksonville already knows. “The Chief” is number 1!

