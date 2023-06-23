Walmart opens 8 HIV-focused specialty pharmacies of the community in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Walmart Pharmacy is offering clinical programs and care coordination by specialized HIV- trained pharmacists.
Walmart is expanding to HIV-focused pharmacies and opening 8 in the Jacksonville area.
The St. John’s opening on June 28, will have free HIV testing onsite, provided by Independent Medical Group.
Additional Locations in the Jacksonville area to be opened by the end of the month:
- 10991 San Jose Boulevard Suite 1
- 8808 Beach Boulevard
- 9890 Hutchinson Park Drive
- 4250 Phillips Highway
- 13227 City Square Drive
- 11900 Atlantic Boulevard
- 2355 US Highway 1 South
- 845 Durbin Pavilion Drive
