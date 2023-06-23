Walmart opens 8 HIV-focused specialty pharmacies of the community in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Walmart Pharmacy is offering clinical programs and care coordination by specialized HIV- trained pharmacists.

Walmart is expanding to HIV-focused pharmacies and opening 8 in the Jacksonville area.

The St. John’s opening on June 28, will have free HIV testing onsite, provided by Independent Medical Group.

Additional Locations in the Jacksonville area to be opened by the end of the month:

10991 San Jose Boulevard Suite 1

8808 Beach Boulevard

9890 Hutchinson Park Drive

4250 Phillips Highway

13227 City Square Drive

11900 Atlantic Boulevard

2355 US Highway 1 South

845 Durbin Pavilion Drive

