WAPE 95.1 is hosting a Florida vs Georgia food drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 95.1 WAPE Florida vs Georgia Food Drive is tomorrow.

Its GAME ON for the Florida vs Georgia Food Drive benefiting Feeding Northeast Florida!

Using this link, votes for your team by making a donation. $1 = 1 Vote!

Read: AG Garland announces $9M settlement with Ameris Bank to resolve redlining claims in Jacksonville

You can also donate in person Friday October 20th at Publix Windsor Commons at 4765 Hodges Blvd. from 6am to 6pm!

Feeding Northeast Florida works to feed children, seniors, veterans, and families that struggle with hunger by connecting millions of pounds of underutilized food to a network of over 325 social service agencies.

Read: This Week in the 904: Sheriff Cook discusses combating overcrowding at Clay County Jail

These hunger-relief partners provide not only food to those in need, but services that can help these families and individuals end the cycle of poverty.

Feeding Northeast Florida provided more than 26 million meals in 2021.

Read: JSO arrests suspect in connection to shooting, car fire from last month

Every $1 donated to Feeding Northeast Florida helps provide 6 meals.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.