Warm afternoon with a few inland showers

Jacksonville, Fla. — Expect a dry commute this morning, with temperatures in the 70s.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says we will stay in the 80s today at the coast. Inland areas will reach the 90s.

Widely scattered showers may develop this afternoon. Folks west of Highway 301 may see an isolated storm.

We’re also keeping our eyes on the tropics.

We are tracking the potential for an area of low pressure to form in the Central Atlantic into next week. Some slow development is possible in the long-range beyond Labor Day.

