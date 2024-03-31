Warm, beautiful Easter Sunday in the Jacksonville area

Jacksonville, Fla. — You can expect blue skies and warm temperatures this Easter Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says temperatures will rise into the low 80s by the afternoon.

It kicks off a week of warmer weather, with mid to upper 80s forecasted through Tuesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

We could see some rain on Wednesday.

And don’t forget, there’s a partial solar eclipse coming on Monday, April 8.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.