Warm day for Thanksgiving prep, big cool down on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking temperatures in the 50s and 60ss under partly cloudy skies

A few areas of inland fog are possible, especially in SE Georgia.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Isolated sprinkle or light shower possible. Most spots stay dry.

We reach the lower 80s again on Thanksgiving Day.

A few pre-frontal showers/storms are possible in SE Georgia on Thanksgiving Day.

Evening showers ahead of a strong cold front are likely moving from SE Georgia to NE Florida late.

High temperatures will drop from the lower 80s on Thursday to the lower 60s on Friday.

Scattered showers on Friday as the cold front slowly moves through the area

TROPICS:

No areas of concern for the last week of hurricane season.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkle possible. Warm. High: 80 (Record: 84 - 2022)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy inland fog. LOW: 58

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy and warm, SE Georgia shower/storm. NE Florida showers arrive at night. 60/81 (Record: 85 - 1948)

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler. 58/63

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. 40/63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 37/64

MONDAY: Sunny and chilly. 35/56

TUESDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny. 35/59

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.