Warm Sunday before storm threat returns Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says this Super Bowl Sunday will be warm.

Here’s what Gibbs says we can expect:

Temperatures will rise into the low 80s today with a mix of clouds and sun.

Tonight will be mild with lows only in the 60s.

Rain and storms move in Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. (1 – 8 PM from west to east)

There is a risk for strong to severe storms, primarily across southeast Georgia.

Strong winds and a tornado are the threats in the strongest of storms.

Cloudy skies on Monday will be a limiting factor to storm intensity.

Dry, cool, and sunny weather returns for Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Woman shot in targeted attack, police investigating

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.