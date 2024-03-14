Warming trend continues as oak pollen is at its peak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says the warming trend in our area is kicking into high gear, but cooler temperatures are on the way into next week.

Highs on Friday though the weekend will reach well into the 80s.

The major drawback is very high oak pollen which is at its peak right now.

A widely scattered afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible Friday through Sunday with rainfall more likely and more widespread for SE Georgia, especially on Sunday.

A cold front arrives Monday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures.

THE PLAYERS Championship will be partly cloudy and warm through Sunday. Breezes will be out of the southwest, increasing to 10-15 MPH and gusting to 20-25 MPH by Sunday. There is a chance for a brief shower or thunderstorm but there will be lots of dry hours.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly cloudy with temps. 70-75 at beaches to around 80 inland.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 57

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated late day shower or t’storm. High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered afternoon shower/t’storm. High: 85

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms SE Ga… isolated shower/storm NE Fl. High: 86

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 74

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny/breezy/cool. High: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 69

THURSDAY: Clouds moving in. High: 77

