WATCH: Coast Guard saves three people stranded on capsized boat in Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard located and saved three boaters on Sunday who had become stranded west of Cape Coral overnight.

The Coast Guard said it received a tip from family members around 1 A.M., reporting they hadn’t heard from the boaters since 8 P.M. Saturday.

Officials with the Coast Guard said one of their helicopter crews from an air station in Clearwater spotted the three people sitting on top of their overturned boat near Captiva Island and waving for help.

The Coast Guard then called in a boat crew from Fort Myers Beach who were able to take the three boaters to safety.

The cause of the capsize is currently unknown.

“We were able to locate and rescue the three boaters thanks to the quick coordination of the Coast Guard and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the use of critical search tools,” said Chief Warrant Officer Dennise Werre, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “Completing a float plan with a loved one prior to going out on a vessel is critical.”

Float plans provide first responders with information such as the intended route, how many people are aboard, and what safety equipment may be available.

You can complete your own using the official U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Float Plan document.

