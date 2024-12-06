Watch the Jacksonville Icemen take on the Florida Everblades on MyTV JAX 30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen’s Friday night game will be shown on Action News Jax’s MyTV JAX 30 beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The Icemen are playing the Florida Everblades and at halftime, the Teddy Bear Toss will take place!

This will mark the first local television broadcast in Icemen history. The Icemen have entered into a partnership with the Cox Media Group and the Action Sports JAX team to broadcast select Icemen games during the 2024-25 season. Additional game broadcasts and channel information will be announced at a later date.

The following is a listing of channels to find MyTV JAX for Friday’s game:

Antenna – 30.2

– 30.2 Xfinity: Channel 29, 220 & 1184

Channel 29, 220 & 1184 AT&T U-Verse: Channel 31

Channel 31 DirecTV: Channel 53

Channel 53 Dish TV: Channel 32

The Annual Teddy Bear Toss game is one of the most popular games of the season. Fans are welcome to bring a new or gently used teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game to throw onto the ice when the Icemen score their first goal.

The Icemen will round up the teddy bears and distribute to the local children’s charities for the holidays!

