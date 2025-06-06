Watch: Suspended Osceola sheriff appears in court, bond set at $1 million

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County judge granted a bond Friday for suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

Lopez’s bond was set at $1 million, $500,000 per charge he’s facing.

He is facing charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Investigators say he was involved in a massive illegal gambling operation that took in over $20 million.

Sheriff Lopez walked into a federal building Thursday morning, and moments later, he was stripped of his gun and his badge and placed in handcuffs.

The allegations, for a man who took an oath to protect and serve, has shaken Central Florida’s law enforcement community.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez arrest

