Water main break impacting Mandarin traffic around Old St. Augustine and Loretto Road

Jacksonville, Fl — JEA crews are working to repair a broken water main that is over 13 feet deep and crosses Loretto Road, just west of Old St. Augustine Road in Mandarin.

Eastbound lanes of Loretto will be closed until further notice while crews are on scene.

JEA says that once the repair is made and the excavation is safe for its crews, they will open additional travel lanes.

St. Joseph’s Historic Church and the Cody Enrichment Center at the southwest corner of the intersection are the only customers without water. JEA will be issuing a boil water advisory.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.



