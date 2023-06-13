‘We are strong’ Wife of Jax Beach restaurant owner keeps husband’s legacy alive

JACkSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It’s been nearly a year since a Jax Beach restaurant owner suffered a tragic pool accident on Father’s Day and died months later it.

Today, Action News Jax spoke with his wife and how she continues to keep his legacy alive.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“I can’t believe it’s been almost a year now,” said Naphat Bukum.

Naphat Bukum and her family members are still getting through the tragic death of her husband Guy Boonsanong.

Action News Jax told you last June about Guy, who owned Buddha Tai Bistro in Jax Beach.

He took what was supposed to be a Father’s Day dip in their family swimming pool, but hit his head, causing a traumatic brain and spinal cord injury.

Guy, died in August of 2022, 74 days after being in the ICU.

“It’s still tough for our family, and we are still taking it day by day,” said Bukum.

Bukum tells Action News, Jax, the days have not gotten easier since her husband’s passing, she says now they are trying their best to keep his legacy alive.

“Be Like Guy Charity, I still want to keep it going,” said Bukum.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Bukum, this charity she has created through a GoFundMe page is to help support children’s medical expenses in Thailand, where Guy was from, who have suffered serious or significant brain injuries.

Bukum is now the owner of Buddha Tai Bistro and also has three children including an 11-month-old son, who was born in July, after the accident on Father’s Day.

She says she tries to remind their children daily that everything is going to be all right.

“The best way to show my children to be strong is showing them that I am still doing okay, and we are stronger than we think. We are capable of a lot more stuff than what we thought we were going to do,” said Bukum.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.