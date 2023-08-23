‘We have to pay our bills:’ Clay County to raise trash fees for residents amid rising costs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Trash collection is becoming more costly for Clay County residents, who can expect their combined collection and disposal rates to jump from $233 a year to $324 a year, a $91 increase.

The Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday night to approve that hike in fees, with residents piling on their concerns.

“They don’t care about me, they don’t care about you until it’s time to renew a contract,” said Clay County resident Art Hooker.

“I wanna know, why is the county doing something that it could be privatized and let somebody else manage and we wouldn’t even be here today,” added another resident.

However, Milton Towns with the county’s Environmental Services division told Action News Jax on Wednesday those privatized, subscription-based trash services would actually cost significantly more, while also citing rising costs as a reason for this jump in fees.

“Our lowest cost bidder for the new contract beginning October 1 is 60% higher than what we’re currently paying,” said Towns. “The assessment of our rates currently, we would not collect enough to cover those costs. And we have to pay our bills.”

This jump also comes after the county bumped rates just ten percent in the last 17 years, despite a 48 percent jump in inflation over that same period.

The new rates will now go into effect on October 1.

