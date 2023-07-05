“We try to be their advocate and be here to be their voice:” Local nonprofit helping 12 abused pigs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A dozen pigs are recovering after they were found living without food, water or shelter at a Jacksonville home.

A local non-profit farm, EPIC Outreach, is helping nourish them back to health.

The 12 potbelly pigs arrived at the farm on Wednesday.

“We believe that all animals should have food, water, shelter and love,” said the Founder of EPIC Outreach, Jessie Miller.

An incident report from the Jacksonville sheriff’s office said an animal control officer observed 14 pigs in the back yard of a home in West Jacksonville back in May.

Those pigs were in an enclosed area, surrounding an old above ground pool. All malnourished.

“To hear that these 12 pigs were being neglected, that’s really sad,” said Miller.

Now more than a month later, the pigs will receive veterinary care before being transported to other rescues.

At this time, we have not been able to confirm what happened to the two other pigs.

While JSO told Action News Jax, the investigation is still active and they are still working to confirm the suspect, Jessie has a message to share.

“We try to be their advocate and be here to be their voice,” said Jessie. “Pot belly pigs are a domesticated animal ; they are a pet, and they should be treated that way.”

If you want to help the 12 pigs, visit Epic Outreach Inc - 12 Pig Rescue (networkforgood.com)

