‘We want to know what you think’ Clay County Government looking to improve the quality of life

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County Government is holding a series of meetings in June and July to get community input on how to spend federal dollars on our communities to improve quality of life.

This is part of the county’s Community Development Block Grant program.

You can weigh in on where you’d like to see those dollars spent - from infrastructure improvements to housing rehabilitation to other quality-of-life benefits.

Can’t make the meetings? You can let your voice be heard and learn more information about the plans by:

sending an email to cdbg@claycountygov.com

calling 904-541-3814

Public Meeting #1:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Place: Fleming Island Public Library

1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island, FL

Public Meeting #2:

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Place: Keystone Heights Historic Pavilion

555 S Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights, FL

Public Meeting #3:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Place: Orange Park Public Library

2054 Plainfield Avenue, Orange Park, FL

