‘We were right:’ Florida governor and Republicans score victory in redistricting case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans have scored a key victory in the battle over the state’s congressional map, with a three-judge panel on a federal appellate court upholding the map pushed by the Governor in 2022.

The ruling likely means the congressional map pushed by DeSantis in 2022 that flipped two seats Red in the November election later that year is likely here to stay.

Voting and civil rights groups challenged the map, arguing the map discriminated against Black voters by dismantling of the old CD 5, which had previously allowed Black voters from Tallahassee to Jacksonville to elect a candidate of their choice.

But the court disagreed and upheld the map in a ruling issued Wednesday night.

“We were right in 2022 to veto the map. We were right to sign the revised map and we were right when we said that they would be upheld in the courts as being constitutional,” DeSantis said in a Thursday press conference.

The ruling leaves few remaining opportunities for groups challenging the map to restore the former minority access district than once stretched from Tallahassee to Jacksonville’s urban core.

That district, CD 5, was a Democratic stronghold and was previously held by Black Congressman Al Lawson.

The last practical option to reestablish it would be through the Florida Supreme Court, which originally drew the old CD 5.

But with a new conservative majority on the court, even that might be a long shot.

While DeSantis may be declaring victory, State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) is remaining hopeful the Florida Supreme Court could still overrule the Governor’s map in time for the November election.

The case pending before that court revolves around the Fair Districting Amendment in the Florida Constitution, which protects minority-performing districts.

“And we’ve seen that Black political power has been diminished based off of these new maps,” Nixon said.

UNF Political Science Professor Sean Freeder noted if the state supreme court doesn’t block the Governor’s map, it would have national implications for years to come.

“In a House that is, you know, the Republican majority is so slight right now that almost anything could change things, those extra one or two seats, that really is something that’s not just important here in Florida, that’s something that’s also important just for the makeup of Congress at the federal level. So, that’s going to play a role in what 2025 looks like and beyond,” Freeder said.

There’s also the possibility for the groups challenging the map to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

However, Representative Nixon argued that’s unlikely, as it could risk setting a precedent on redistricting that could put other minority access districts across the country at risk as well.

