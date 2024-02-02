Weekend of breast cancer awareness & fundraising kicks off in Jax with DONNA Health & Wellness expo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A weekend of running to benefit breast cancer awareness and prevention has officially begun with Friday’s DONNA Health and Wellness expo at Everbank Stadium. Filled with vendors and fun activities, the expo also serves as a chance for runners to register for this weekend’s DONNA Marathon, 5k, or other events.

The weekend of events is a lifesaving initiative held each year and started by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, a three-time breast cancer survivor herself.

“There’s always at least one time in a marathon where you want to sit on the floor and cry it but you push through, and by the time you get to the other side, you feel just like you could do anything in the world,” Mayor Deegan told Action News Jax at Friday’s expo. “That’s the type of energy we want to give the women and men out here this weekend.”

The expo is all part of the larger effort to raise funds for those going through breast cancer treatment and for breast cancer research, while also being an event that requires planning year-round.

“We’re already planning 2026,” joked Executive Director for the DONNA Foundation, Amanda Napolitano. “So, no, it really does take at least a year of planning to get to this point, it takes teams and teams of volunteers and our board and our staff, so it’s quite the lift.”

A schedule and outline of this weekend’s events, along with information regarding road closures can be found by clicking here.

