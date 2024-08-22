Weekend road work to close I-295 from Beach Boulevard to Town Center Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Resurfacing improvements on I-295 from J.T. Butler Boulevard (SR 202) to Beach Boulevard (SR 121), nightly closures of I-295 in both directions from Beach Boulevard to Town Center Parkway are planned for Sun., Aug. 25 to Thur., Aug. 29.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

I-295 southbound will close at 9:30 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning. In addition, I-295 northbound will close at 10 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.

Detour instructions

Detour to I-295 Southbound: Drivers will detour via westbound Beach Boulevard, southbound St. Johns Bluff Road and eastbound Town Center Parkway to access the I-295 southbound on-ramp.

Detour to I-295 Northbound: Drivers will detour via westbound Town Center Parkway, northbound St. Johns Bluff Road and eastbound Beach Boulevard to access the I-295 northbound on-ramp.

The Florida Department of Transportation said Hubbard Construction Company, Inc. is expected to complete the $19 million improvement project in late 2024, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.