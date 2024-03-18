WEEKEND SPOTLIGHT: Widespread Panic comes to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Georgia rock group Widespread Panic is performing at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on March 22-24. Canadian psychologist and media commentator Dr. Jordan B. Peterson takes his “We Who Wrestle with God Tour” to the Moran Theater at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Those aren’t the only events around the area.

Monday, March 18:

Tuesday, March 19:

Wednesday, March 20:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions - 7:00 P.M. - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Thursday, March 21:

Emery & The Almost - 7:00 P.M. - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Air Supply - 8:00 P.M. - Florida Theatre

Friday, March 22:

The Gem and Mineral Show - 10:00 A.M. - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 P.M. - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tom Papa: Good Stuff Tour - 7:00 P.M./9:30 P.M. - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Dr. Jordan B Peterson: We Who Wrestle with God Tour - 7:30 P.M. - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Symphony: Rodgers & Hammerstein Celebration! - 7:30 P.M. - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Little River Band with the Jacksonville Rock Symphony Orchestra - 8:00 P.M. - Florida Theatre

Saturday, March 23:

The Gem and Mineral Show - 10:00 A.M. - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 PM - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Steve Hofstetter - 7:00 P.M. - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Symphony: Rodgers & Hammerstein Celebration! - 7:30 P.M. - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles - 8:00 P.M. - Florida Theatre

Sunday, March 24:

The Gem and Mineral Show - 10:00 A.M. - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE! - 2:00 P.M. - Florida Theatre

