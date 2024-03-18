WEEKEND SPOTLIGHT: Widespread Panic comes to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Georgia rock group Widespread Panic is performing at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on March 22-24. Canadian psychologist and media commentator Dr. Jordan B. Peterson takes his “We Who Wrestle with God Tour” to the Moran Theater at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Those aren’t the only events around the area.
Monday, March 18:
Tuesday, March 19:
Wednesday, March 20:
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions - 7:00 P.M. - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Thursday, March 21:
Emery & The Almost - 7:00 P.M. - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Air Supply - 8:00 P.M. - Florida Theatre
Friday, March 22:
The Gem and Mineral Show - 10:00 A.M. - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 P.M. - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Tom Papa: Good Stuff Tour - 7:00 P.M./9:30 P.M. - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Dr. Jordan B Peterson: We Who Wrestle with God Tour - 7:30 P.M. - Moran Theater
Jacksonville Symphony: Rodgers & Hammerstein Celebration! - 7:30 P.M. - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Little River Band with the Jacksonville Rock Symphony Orchestra - 8:00 P.M. - Florida Theatre
Saturday, March 23:
The Gem and Mineral Show - 10:00 A.M. - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 PM - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Steve Hofstetter - 7:00 P.M. - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jacksonville Symphony: Rodgers & Hammerstein Celebration! - 7:30 P.M. - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles - 8:00 P.M. - Florida Theatre
Sunday, March 24:
The Gem and Mineral Show - 10:00 A.M. - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE! - 2:00 P.M. - Florida Theatre
©2024 Cox Media Group