Westside sees four shootings in 12 days

A man was left fighting for his life Monday after an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s westside left him in critical condition

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called out to 1171 South Lane Avenue in reference to gunshots around 3:30 Monday morning.

When JSO arrived at the Westwood Apartment Complex, they said they found a man in his mid-20s on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of his apartment. According to JSO, the man was transported by Jacksonville Fire & Rescue to the hospital. As of Monday afternoon, he was still listed in critical condition.

According to our Action News Jax records, that marked the third shooting on the westside in the last 12 days.

Just hours later, around 2:45 P.M., JSO said it responded to another reported shooting where a man was shot in the leg. It happened on John F. Kennedy Drive West in Lincoln Hills.

While he is expected to be okay, the other two shootings were deadly, and happened in the same week. On the morning of May 15th, a man was found shot on Wheat Road. He later died from his injuries. And later that evening, a man was found shot dead behind the wheel on Herlong Road. Then on Memorial Day, there was the shooting at the Westwood apartment complex.

“Right around 3:30 this morning, patrol officers were dispatched out to this location at 1171 South Lane Avenue in reference to gunshots,” said Sgt. Ray Reeves with JSO’s Homicide Unit. “When they arrived on scene they did find an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.”

Shenea Howell has been living at the Westwood apartments complex for about a month. She says she didn’t hear the gunshots, and didn’t know anything had happened until she saw the police.

“I was just going out to get me some coffee and when I was going out, I just seen all the police. So I stopped the police to ask what happened,” said Howell. ”I was very surprised.”

In addition to these shooting incidents, On May 14th, a man was shot and killed by JSO officers on Lenox Avenue after refusing to cooperate with officers and trying to enter another home.

All of this made for a violent first half of the month on the westside.

The JSO Homicide unit is working in conjunction with their Robbery and Violent Crimes unit on this active investigation into the South Lane Avenue shooting.

