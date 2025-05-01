What can Jaguars GM James Gladstone’s first Draft Class tell us?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If one thing is certain, Jaguars GM James Gladstone wears his heart on his sleeve. Gladstone has been open and honest throughout his short time in Jacksonville and left very little to the imagination.

If Gladstone is asked a question, he’ll answer it as honestly as he can, without tipping his hand. Just recently, following the conclusion of the draft, Gladstone commented on the lack of edge-rusher following the Draft.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

“The board always falls certain ways,” Gladstone said. ”You’re not going to reach because of what might be a perceived need. So you are always going to take the players that you feel like are going to put the team in the best interest moving forward.”

The very next day, news breaks that the Jaguars are to sign former Dolphins pass-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah.

The signing quickly reminded of Gladstone’s carefully worded phrase, “perceived need.” In the same vein, Gladstone told us what it is that he valued in a player.

They must be intangibly rich. Wyatt Milum, Jack Kiser, and Jonah Monheim are evidence enough of this as all three were team captains.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

James Gladstone

Travis Hunter and Jack Kiser were Academic All-Americans. But what can James Gladstone’s first Draft Class tell us? Well, in some ways he emulates the Rams’ way of thinking. The Jaguars ranked 10th in Average Age (22.3 Yrs).

The Rams were nearly identical, ranking ninth. A similar connection can be seen when looking at how the two teams view collegiate production. Using NextGenStats’ collegiate Production Score, the Jaguars valued college production 12th most across their first seven picks.

Similarly, the Rams ranked ninth once again. For some additional context, the Browns valued production the most, while Dolphins valued it the least. One key difference seen, at least in this year’s draft, between Gladstone and his former franchise was in their valuation of athleticism.

When looking at either NextGenStats’ Athleticism Score or RAS, the Jaguars prioritized athleticism much more than the Rams. The Jaguars’ draft class ranked 11th in average RAS (8.3), while the Rams averaged far below, 26th in RAS.

Speed, specifically, can be seen all over the Jaguars’ draft class. Rayuan Lane III, Travis Hunter, and Bhayshul Tuten were all clocked over 21 MPH in game. Additionally, Caleb Ransaw posted a 4.33 at the NFL Combine. In the NFL speed kills and Gladstone is fully aware.

One last note from James Gladstone’s inaugural draft class was his affection for versatility.

Of the Jaguars’ draft class members, Hunter, Ransaw, Milum, Jalen McCleod, and Jonah Monheim all have positional flexibility, while many others have special teams experience as well. In fact, Lane was named FBS Special Teams Player of the Year by College Football Network.

Tuten returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and Kiser was named Notre Dame’s Special Teams Player of the Year in 2023.

If James Gladstone’s first offseason as GM is any indication of what sort of front office the Jaguars will be going forward, it’s a team that prioritizes intangibles and flexibility. He’ll be happy to tell you just as much.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, talks with reporters, flanked by general manager James Gladstone, right, and head coach Liam Coen, left, during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.