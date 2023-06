CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Father’s Day is just around the corner. Have you made plans yet?

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

If not then don’t worry because Valhalla Indoor Axe Throwing in Clay County has dads and their family covered.

Dad’s throw for free this Father’s Day weekend. But you have to reserve your spot today as spots will be filling up fast.

Valhalla Indoor Axe Throwing is located at 4479-7 US 17 on Fleming Island. To learn more and book online visit ValhallaSavage.com.